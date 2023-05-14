JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Bank of America

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,056,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,717. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 130.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after buying an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,753,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.