Jennison Associates LLC Has $81.96 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080,826 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Crown worth $81,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCK opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

