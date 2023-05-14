Jennison Associates LLC Has $84.80 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,614 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.52% of Summit Materials worth $84,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

