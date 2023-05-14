Jennison Associates LLC Invests $68.19 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,422,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

