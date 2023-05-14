Jennison Associates LLC Sells 507,294 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $75,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

