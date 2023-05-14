Jennison Associates LLC Sells 81,490 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,490 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Truist Financial worth $145,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

