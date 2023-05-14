Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,229 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $110,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

