Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.26% of Sprout Social worth $70,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 31.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $41.56 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.