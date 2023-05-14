Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declares Dividend of $0.85

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8547 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $50.40 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

