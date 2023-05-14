Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $147,461.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.73 or 0.99995606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00946635 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,114.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

