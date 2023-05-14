John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.56

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $12.49. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 10,948 shares traded.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
