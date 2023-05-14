John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.56

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $12.49. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 10,948 shares traded.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

