Johns Hopkins University Has $63.15 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Johns Hopkins University raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,800 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 3.7% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $63,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

