Johnson & Johnson Buys 3,799 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Johnson & Johnson raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Nano-X Imaging makes up approximately 0.4% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,295,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,456. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

