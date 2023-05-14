Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.65 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $43,245.66 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,924.54 or 1.00016489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05079406 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,608.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

