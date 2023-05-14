JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $46.88 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.