JUMPN (JST) Price Reaches $11.19 on Top Exchanges

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUMPN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About JUMPN

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUMPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUMPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.