Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KRDXF traded up $21.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.04. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84. Kardex has a 52 week low of $139.88 and a 52 week high of $236.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.65.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

