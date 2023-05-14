Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 2,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

