Keep Network Trading Down 16% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 16% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $122.18 million and approximately $203,691.28 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,886,265 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

