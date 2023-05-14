Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter worth $125,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

KFFB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

