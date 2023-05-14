Kidder Stephen W Buys 262 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

