Kidder Stephen W Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $171.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

