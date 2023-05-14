Kidder Stephen W Purchases 158 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

