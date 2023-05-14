Kidder Stephen W Sells 16,882 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
