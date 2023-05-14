Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 64,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.
Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRBP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.17.
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.
