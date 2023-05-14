Komodo (KMD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $788,394.37

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and $788,394.37 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00121652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

