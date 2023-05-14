KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 12,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,624. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.
Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
