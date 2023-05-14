LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Target Price to $6.60

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

