Lake Street Capital Trims Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Target Price to $8.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

