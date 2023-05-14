Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.12 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.23. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Lantronix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

