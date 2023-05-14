LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Update

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LianBio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,116,000 after buying an additional 998,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LianBio by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 695,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LianBio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 128,867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LianBio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in LianBio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 339,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. LianBio has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

About LianBio

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.