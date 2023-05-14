Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.