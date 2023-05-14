Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.29 million.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.61%.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 109.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

