Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Shares of LIN opened at $370.33 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

