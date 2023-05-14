Litecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $497.52 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $84.96 or 0.00312381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.20 billion and $497.52 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013255 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,921,452 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
