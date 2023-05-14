Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

