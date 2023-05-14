Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.