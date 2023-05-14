Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

