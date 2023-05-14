Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

LLY opened at $434.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.85 and its 200 day moving average is $357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

