Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

