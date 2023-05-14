Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.