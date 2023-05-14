Loop Capital Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

LITE opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

