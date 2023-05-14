LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 865,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in LTC Properties by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

