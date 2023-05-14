Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:LUCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 8,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
