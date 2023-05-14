Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LFT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. 40,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

