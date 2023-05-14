Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $66.67 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.