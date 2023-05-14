LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.74. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $199.75.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

