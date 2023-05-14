Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

OTCMKTS MALJF remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

Featured Articles

