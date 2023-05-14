MagnetGold Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and $13,292.88 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

