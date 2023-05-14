Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Maisons du Monde has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

